CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked angler activity. Common violations were no licenses and illegal-length fish. A lot of boats are just hitting the water too soon as some people didn’t get their new registration attached, fire extinguishers maintained, or life jackets put back in. Verkuilen also checked turkey hunters, answered burning questions, and monitored ATV traffic.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) worked a busy fishing opener on Mille Lacs Lake over the weekend. Many anglers were successful. Griffith also monitored ATV activity and AIS compliance. Enforcement action was taken for multiple fishing and watercraft violations.
CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) worked the busy weekend of fishing opener, patrolling fishing and boating activity on Mille Lacs Lake and other area lakes. Enforcement action was taken for drug paraphernalia, small amount of marijuana, fishing without a license, no license in possession, failure to display valid boat registration, failure to have a fire extinguisher in the boat, failure to have a throwable PFD in boat, and transporting a boat with the plug in.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked a busy opening weekend with nice weather and some fish cooperating. Bass were found being caught and released, while walleyes were a bit fickler. Violations for illegal-length walleyes, no license, and lack of boat registration were found. Compliance on PFDs and other boating regulations was found to be good overall. ATV registration issues were also addressed. He assisted local law enforcement on a kidnapping call.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked sport fishing, boat and water, ATV, turkey, and fire-related activity this week. Many anglers were checked on Mille Lacs Lake and other area lakes. Enforcement action was taken for various boating, fishing, ATV, and controlled substance-related violations. Anglers are reminded to check their safety equipment before heading on the water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.