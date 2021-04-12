CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) monitored burning activity and checked burning permits due to all the dead and dry vegetation in the area. Beaver trappers were out making use of mostly open water along area shorelines.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) focused on angling and ATV activity in the Isle and surrounding areas. With the warm weather and area trails opening up, ATV activity picked up. Griffith also got a call to respond to a land fire. The rising temperatures, high winds and low humidity have put fire danger into the high-risk category. Griffith would like to remind everyone to check the DNR website daily for the current burning restrictions. Assistance was given to other law enforcement agencies throughout the week on calls. Enforcement action was taken for an over limit of sunfish, a minor on an ATV without a helmet, and being in possession of a controlled substance.
CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) investigated Wetland Conservation Act violations. Resource protection notices were issued. She also issued a cease and desist order for a public waters violation. Speldrich investigated a trapping violation and answered questions regarding the Nemadji State Forest being close to recreational vehicle riding.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) checked waterways for spring fish-run activity and checked ATV traffic. Firearms safety classes are full and the need for extra classes is abundant. Wind and dry weather are creating some safety concerns for illegal fires.
CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) found an increase in boating and open-water fishing activity as almost all lakes became ice-free by the end of last week. The same warm, windy weather that had lakes opened up early also caused an increase in fire danger. A few landowners, attempting to do some spring burning, had their controlled fires get out of control in a hurry.
CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent the past week checking anglers and boaters. Time was spent checking trapping activity. Karon assisted the State Patrol stopping a vehicle
