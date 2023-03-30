CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) worked angler activity including the removal of an icehouse from public waters. Snowmobile use was high for the time of year as sledders made use of very good trail conditions. Furbearers and migratory birds were making use of open water as areas started to slowly open.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) monitored snowmobiling and angling activity. Trail conditions were good but started to deteriorate towards the end of the weekend. Time was spent doing commercial inspections and following up on complaints.
CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) checked anglers and worked speed enforcement on the snowmobile trails. Trout lakes in the area were patrolled. CO Benkofske also followed up on shoreline violations.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) made DNR safety class plans to cover vacant station needs and completed other required training. Late season pike fishing was monitored, along with some pan fishing activity. Snowmobile trails were still in good shape, with loud exhaust still being a problem.
CO Ashley Whiteoak (Aitkin) spent time patrolling ice angling and snowmobiling activity. The officer found the owner of an unmarked fish house that was left out after the deadline. The owner also had violations with litter and enforcement action was taken.
CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) had honor guard duties at the funeral of Detention Officer Ben Held. There are still a few anglers getting out. Most of the work for the week was spent on snowmobiling enforcement.
CO Tou Vang (Pierz) talked about laws and ethics with youths and parents at a firearms safety training class in Buckman, conducted equipment maintenance, and attended training at Camp Ripley.
