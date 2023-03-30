co reports

CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison)  worked angler activity including the removal of an icehouse from public waters. Snowmobile use was high for the time of year as sledders made use of very good trail conditions. Furbearers and migratory birds were making use of open water as areas started to slowly open. 

CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) monitored snowmobiling and angling activity. Trail conditions were good but started to deteriorate towards the end of the weekend. Time was spent doing commercial inspections and following up on complaints.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.