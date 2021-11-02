Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked angler activity where a fall crappie bite was observed on several lakes. The youth deer season generated concerns from people not anticipating rifles and orange in the woods yet. Verkuilen also looked into suspicious dead deer and assisted with a highway crash.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) worked small game, archery deer, and the youth firearms deer season. Fall anglers were checked throughout the week. Griffith also gave the laws and ethics talk at a firearms safety class.
CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling for ATV activity, small game, deer archery, and the youth firearms deer hunt. Enforcement action was taken for youth operating ATVs without lights, as well as wanton waste. She also assisted the Aitkin County Sherriff’s Office with the search for a lost hunter.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked small-game, waterfowl-hunting, deer-hunting, and sport fishing activity this past week. Youth hunters participating in the youth firearms deer season were checked. Enforcement action was taken for taking an overlimit of deer and ATV and license violations. Questions were fielded regarding ATV use in state forests and trespassing.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) checked multiple waterfowl hunters, with very poor success found. The early antlerless deer season and youth season were also monitored, with registration violations found. A youth deer hunter mistook a gray wolf for a coyote and killed it. An accidental river otter was also killed in a nuisance-beaver trapping site. Enforcement action was also taken for solid waste litter.
CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) took calls of feeding deer in a CWD monitoring area. She also received a nuisance-beaver complaint and gave the landowner technical advice. Speldrich responded to a call on state-owned public property where someone had posted No Trespassing signs. Other calls were answered regarding the youth early deer hunting season and WMA rules.
