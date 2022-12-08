CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) reports most local lakes froze over during the week. Anglers were checked and some were starting to use ATVs out on the ice. Small-game hunters and trappers were also making use of walkable ice.
CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) checked anglers and small-game hunters in the area. Complaints of trespassing and deer feeding were looked into. Benkofske also assisted local agencies with disturbances and property alarms.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked on muzzleloader deer season calls, baiting complaints and trespass issues. Ice fishing was off to a good start with some panfish and northern pike showing up. ATV-registration violations and a burning violation were also taken care of.
CO Ashley Whiteoak (Aitkin) attended training and worked on equipment maintenance. She spent time patrolling for deer hunters during the muzzleloader season. Ice anglers were also checked.
CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) checked ice anglers taking advantage of hard water again. He saw more muzzleloader deer hunters compared to last week. He investigated calls of animal carcasses littered on public land.
CO Jim Guida (Brainerd) checked angling activity this week. A cold stretch has increased ice thickness. Please continue to use caution when on the ice as lake ice thickness varies. Guida also investigated a dogs-chasing-deer complaint. Photographs of the dogs on the property were used as evidence of the suspected violation.
