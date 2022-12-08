co reports

CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison)  reports most local lakes froze over during the week. Anglers were checked and some were starting to use ATVs out on the ice. Small-game hunters and trappers were also making use of walkable ice.

CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) checked anglers and small-game hunters in the area. Complaints of trespassing and deer feeding were looked into. Benkofske also assisted local agencies with disturbances and property alarms.

