CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison)  continued to check deer hunters and ATV-riding activity. Protected landings  were starting to ice up but some anglers were still doing well during the late-season bite. The cold front also brought out duck hunters who were taking advantage of the Mille Lacs Lake open-water exemption. 

CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) continued working a busy firearms deer season. Hunting success picked up throughout the week. Griffith responded to complaints of felons being in possession of firearms, hunting without a license, hunting over bait, and target shooting. Enforcement action was taken on multiple big-game violations.

