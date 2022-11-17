CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison)continued to check deer hunters and ATV-riding activity. Protected landings were starting to ice up but some anglers were still doing well during the late-season bite. The cold front also brought out duck hunters who were taking advantage of the Mille Lacs Lake open-water exemption.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) continued working a busy firearms deer season. Hunting success picked up throughout the week. Griffith responded to complaints of felons being in possession of firearms, hunting without a license, hunting over bait, and target shooting. Enforcement action was taken on multiple big-game violations.
CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) finished his training period with COC Bulthuis. Enforcement action was taken for no blaze orange, untagged deer, and trespassing violations. Benkofske also assisted with the recovery of the body of a missing man in the area.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) continued working deer-season complaints and monitored a decent amount of waterfowl that showed up. Waterfowl hunters were found with limits of ducks as snow and ice made for treacherous hunting. Deer hunting continued with some tagging violations found. Starr investigated a situation where a deer hunter looked through the scope of his rifle at another hunter. This type of action is not safe and could result in criminal charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.