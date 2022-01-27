1-24-22
CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked snowmobile activity where trails could use a replenishment of snow. Anglers were out but inhibited by colder than average temperatures for the coldest week of the year. Verkuilen also attended training.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) spent time on snowmobile trails and Mille Lacs Lake. Snowmobile trails have been in good condition keeping them busy with riders. Trapping activity was monitored with the end of the bobcat season. Enforcement action was taken on multiple violations. Griffith would like to remind anglers to reel up their lines before going to town to have lunch.
CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) investigated a TIP of an illegal (trap) box set near the emadji State Forest. The investigation showed no violation. She also attended training at Camp Ripley.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) attended training, performed equipment maintenance, and started a background investigation for a current hiring process. Snowmobilers are reminded to stay on the trails, as private landowners do not appreciate illegal trespass. Cold weather has hampered some outdoor activities.
CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) spent time at Camp Ripley completing annual training, checked trappers and ice anglers and patrolled snowmobile trails. A few more lakes in the Hinckley area saw pickups and wheel house traffic for the first time of the winter. Despite the improved ice conditions, a vehicle and a person on foot broke through the ice. The two incidents were good reminders that no matter how cold the weather or how late in the winter always check the ice prior to traveling on lakes.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked sport fishing and snowmobile enforcement this week. Various equipment repairs were made this week. Time was also spent at Camp Ripley for training. A call was fielded about trapping.
CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked angler activity. Slush conditions are still causing problems for fish houses. Snowmobile conditions are holding up but proper registration continues to be an issue. Verkuilen also attended training and addressed injured-wildlife calls.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) worked Mille Lacs Lake. Anglers reported success for walleyes. A decent number of slot fish were measured throughout the week. Griffith would like to remind anglers to keep fish measurable while out on the ice. Time was also spent out on the snowmobile trails. Enforcement action was taken for multiple angling violations and registration issues.
CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) worked the trout fishing opener and found anglers from all around the state who traveled to the Hinckley area for some trout fishing. Despite 20-below wind chills on opening morning, hundreds of anglers were set up and ready to fish by sunrise. The rainbows and lake trout didn’t seem quite as willing to bite as they usually do on opener, but quite a few fish were still caught. Most of the violations found included operating unregistered ATVs and fishing without licenses.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked sport fishing and snowmobile enforcement this past week. Trails were in pretty decent shape and produced a high amount of snowmobile activity. Anglers were checked throughout the week, with various violations addressed. Anglers are reminded to reel up their lines when they are not within sight of them.
CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent time this week on snowmobile patrol. Time was also spent checking anglers. Most anglers were not in compliance with the regulations.
