What are the most important issues to you this fall? As you consider your candidates for Congress, we urge you to think about your priorities and how they align with the candidates.

The APG-ECM Editorial Board identified four top federal issues for the 2022 election: Crime and public safety, climate change, election integrity and the economy. We feel these are critical concerns for all of us. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.