During the week of July 25-29, construction work will begin on a major expansion of Riverwood Healthcare Center’s surgery center in Aitkin.
Riverwood will host a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, July 26, at 4 p.m. This event will be held on the northeast side of the parking lot in the Healing Garden. The program will include an overview of the expansion project with several speakers offering comments.
The project will proceed over a two-year period with an estimated completion planned for Fall 2024 with an investment of $45 million. Riverwood Foundation is seeking community support for this project via a Strengthening Our Roots capital campaign. Foundation Director Katie Nelson may be contacted for more information at 218-927-5158 or knelson2@rwhealth.org
Key features of the project, which will tap Kraus-Anderson as the construction firm, will include:
Six integrated operating rooms to support Da Vinci and VELYS robotics.
Five additional procedure rooms including three endoscopy suites.
Double the capacity for pre- and post-operative areas with enhanced privacy and comfort for patients.
New clinic space for general surgery, urology and OB/GYN.
Two extended stay (23.5 hrs) patient care rooms for post-op care.
Riverwood will provide updates for the public as the surgery center project proceeds over the next two years.
