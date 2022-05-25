In the spring of 2019, the then Isle Huskies softball team won the Section 5A tournament which was their ticket to the state Class A tournament in Mankato. The Huskies went 0-2 at state, but losing just a few players to graduation, and with several talented young pitchers in Jill Thompson and Carly Gallion on deck, the Huskies were definitely looking forward to the spring of 2020 for a repeat-ticket to the big dance.
Then fate dropped by. High school sports and post season play were virtually shut down throughout the state in 2020, spoiling any chance the Huskies softball team would have of earning a trip back to Mankato.
Last season, the Huskies were in the hunt for a conference title, but settled for second place to Rush City and in post-season, they lost in the sub-section finals.
This spring, two new issues greeted the local softball scene: the schools of Onamia and Isle paired their athletes in softball forming the Mille Lacs Raiders, and with many Covid restrictions lifted, a return to a mostly normal schedule ensued, except for the fact that winter decided to hang on at least a few weeks longer than usual, causing many of the April games to be either cancelled or postponed.
But, bad weather aside, the newly formed Raiders were able to post a remarkable showing in April and early May, and by May 19, Mille Lacs was ranked among the top 10 Class A softball teams in the state with an overall record of 14-1 record, including an 11-1 record in the Great River Conference, which was good enough to match the Rush City Tigers for the GRC championship for 2022.
With Thompson on the mound as a veteran senior and the official pairing of the Isle girls softball team with Onamia High, the girls were definitely establishing themselves as a dominant team both in their conference and in their section games.
And how close did the Raiders come to have a perfect conference season and winning the GRC title outright?
The big showdown came on May 10 with the GRC match-up between once-beaten Rush City (that loss at the hands of the Raiders early in April) and undefeated Mille Lacs who was 9-0.
This game was ostensibly for all the marbles.
A win by Mille Lacs would give them a two-game hold on the conference lead and a decent chance at winning the GRC title outright. A loss, would tie them for the conference lead with Rush City and would most likely mean the two teams would have to run the table the remainder of the conference schedule to have a chance at tying for the championship. Both teams featured powerful and dominant starting pitchers in Jill Thompson for the Raiders and Grace Folkema for the Tigers.
Both hurlers began the big game by striking out the side in the first inning and from then on it was a nail-biting affair. The Tigers got a two-run homer in the third inning and that remained the extent of the scoring for the remainder of the game for both teams, with Mille Lacs ending up the 2-0 loser.
Both teams retained their one conference loss through week three and four of May and settled for a share of the GRC title. The Raiders went on to win their final three non-conference games to finish the regular season with a 17-1 record, and were ranked in the top 10 in the state in Class A heading into the Section 5A tournament on May 24.
Following the regular season play, Raiders coach Darcey Remer said, “What a season it has been so far with winning the conference title. Now we have our sights set on doing well in Section play and maybe another trip to state.”
