Ice is never 100% safe, and a recent incident at Red Door Resort is an important reminder to check with local resorts and be vigilant to pay attention to markers.
Red Door Resort reported that one of the contractors drove through an area that was flagged to be avoided on Saturday, Dec. 31. As a result, the contractor truck went through the ice. According to their update, the driver was able to safely exit and no injuries were reported.
On that day, the Red Door access “was not, and continues not to be, open to public vehicle traffic; the access is only open to walkout, snowmobile, ATV and side by side traffic,” according to their website.
As of Friday, Jan. 6, the Red Door access was closed to all vehicle traffic, according to a Facebook update. “With the temperature changes and early ice, the access is too fragile and the ice team is finding too many small cracks.”
According to Facebook updates, Nitti’s Hunters Point Resort pulled private houses on Friday, Jan. 6.
Beachside Resort reported three to four inches of snow overnight on Jan. 3, but their report on Jan. 4 was mostly positive, as “our roads held up pretty well in the bay, [but] outside the bay they need time to heal.”
By the weekend, Beachside was able to clean up the bay and could “solidify things outside the bay.”
Rocky Reef Resort allowed all-sized trucks and wheelhouses over the weekend, with the stipulation of slow speeds. The Facebook report said, “Flooding and/or slush is pretty much non-existent in the areas we are in right now.” The report added that they were not out to Indian Point yet, as there was ice in that area not appropriate for wheelhouse travel.
The DNR recommends 20”+ ice thickness for a heavy-duty truck with wheelhouse shelter on solid, clear ice. Many factors affect ice strength – like air temperature, wind, snow and more. For more information from the DNR, visit https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/safety/ice/thickness.html. For information from resorts, visit their respective Facebook pages for regular updates.
