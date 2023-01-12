Truck through ice.jpg

Icy plunge

A contractor truck at Red Door Resort missed some signs indicating the ice was not safe to drive on and took a cold dip. Thankfully, the driver exited safely and no injuries were reported.

 Photo by Jim Staricha

alycia.vanrheenen@apgecm.com 

Ice is never 100% safe, and a recent incident at Red Door Resort is an important reminder to check with local resorts and be vigilant to pay attention to markers.

