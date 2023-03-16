Onamia Academy (OA) principal Jenny Stumpf gave her report on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at the monthly Onamia School Board meeting.
OA received a $7,500 grant from Hospitality Minnesota Education Foundation to implement restaurant management and culinary arts curriculum into their transition class. “Teresa Lueck is teaching this class second semester and is excited to bring her cooking skills and real world experience into our transition class for the students.” Lueck started the class by teaching ServSafe skills, including the importance of: Food safety, good personal hygiene, controlling time and temperature, preventing cross contamination, and cleaning and sanitizing.
OA is using the Foundations Of Restaurant Management and Culinary Arts textbook in conjunction with Servsafe. The Foundations book dives into Introduction to the kitchen, culinary exploration and service management. Stumpf said, “We are also following The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s MyPlate (food pyramid) to learn healthy eating.”
The students finished off with grains by making blueberry bread, pumpkin bread and banana bread from scratch, and learned to read and understand product labels using and eating grain breads as an example. Stumpf said next on the list will be learning paring knife skills by peeling fresh apples and hulling out fresh strawberries.
Stumpf said they were able to get all new cooking supplies and $500 worth of food that they can buy, all from this grant. “Teresa went out and bought some really nice stuff to work on this grant with, and is excited to be teaching with it.” And she clarified that all safety measures are being considered, “If they’re unsafe, they can’t cook,” Stumpf said.
Stumpf said the topic of auctions came up during a recent economics class. “The kids were learning about the different types of auctions, they had a chance to bid on three sealed bid auctions and three ascending auctions.” Items in the auctions included Snapples, Pringles, Airheads, and other food items.
The students used their school dollars that they earned to bid on the items, and the winning bidders had their money deducted from their school accounts. “Everyone enjoyed this real life event, and one more example of how the students use their school dollars.” School dollars are earned as an incentive for good behavior at OA.
As at Onamia school, February is “I Love to Read” month at OA as well. At the time of the school board meeting, activities were in full swing, Stumpf said. The theme this year is Onamia Academy Reading Carnival. “We kicked off with a school-wide carnival that included temporary tattoos, karaoke, carnival games, popcorn, face painting, and more.”
Stumpf added, “We also have ‘Drop Everything and Read’ time every day. Students who meet our weekly reading goal get to join us for more carnival fun, which is a different weekly carnival activity. We are ending the month with those students who meet the overall month goal – reading 1,500 minutes and writing 28 book report summaries. They can then join in on the ‘Pie in the Face’.” Students also played “Book Bingo” on Feb. 14, the 100th day of school.
