The 1st annual Corey Borg - Massanari Memorial Crappie Tournament held on Saturday, May 8 is in the books. 1st Place went to Mason Rohde and weighed 1.32 pounds (Mason also took 8th and 9th place). Mason’s dad, Jared Rohde, took 2nd place with a 1.16 pound fish. The Headquarters was The Green Lantern. Bobbie Gorron, Corey’s mom and one of the tounament organizers said there was a great turnout and a lot of fun was had. “The Green Lantern put on a great fish fry and we would like to thank them and all the sponsors of the tournament. We’re already looking forward to next year.” She said.
Corey tradgically passed away in an avalanche on Kachina peak in Taos, New Mexico in 2019. He was raised in Brainerd where he graduated from Brainerd High School in 2015. Since graduation he had worked and skied in the Vail area of Colorado. Corey loved everything outdoors. Since the accident, the ski area has two dedicated memorials to Corey and Mathew Zonghetti, who also died from injuries sustained in the avalanche. The resort approached the family about naming a run after Corey. His friends came up with the name “She Gone” and it’s fittingly a “double black diamond” (expert level), the kind Corey just loved to ski.
