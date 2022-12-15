Staff of the Mille Lacs County Attorney’s Office are experiencing burnout as workload has increased with less time to address it.
While “recruitment and retention is fine,” assistant county attorney with the Mille Lacs County office, Timothy Kilgriff, said at the Nov. 15 Board of Commissioners meeting, with “no turnover,” an informational agenda item from County Attorney Joe Walsh emphasized the “strain” the office has been experiencing.
As staff and attorneys were asked to do more work with less time, “the office continued to be exposed to significant levels of secondary trauma, which alone can cause significant burnout in this profession,” Walsh’s letter read. “Multiple people reached out to indicate that group counseling to address this secondary trauma and potential burnout could be helpful.”
Mille Lacs County Victim Assistance Coordinator Lisa Zwack identified a resource to provide counseling at no cost to the county, Walsh added. He detailed that the Minnesota Department of Human Services offered a grant to cover consultations with counselor Anna Clavin. Clavin, according to Psychology Today, has a practice out of St. Cloud. Walsh said, “She will be focusing on helping our team create both a professional and personal self-care plan through positive communication and personal awareness.”
He added, “This type of reflective consultation through DHS is being utilized by many other agencies throughout the state to address and combat compassion fatigue and secondary trauma to help achieve positive work/life balance and avoid professional burnout.”
In a later email, Walsh said he received positive feedback from the staff in regards to the counseling. “Everyone thought it was helpful and necessary given the amount of work stress we have been dealing with, especially with aggressive court scheduling to address the backlog.”
In conjunction with the counseling services, the attorney’s office proposed making good on a previous authorization of a fitness room.
With the previous approval, the fitness room included a treadmill and free weights, according to the agenda item written by Walsh. Walsh sought approval from the board to purchase equipment for Fight Camp, a boxing-style workout program. Equipment includes a heavy bag, base, glove wraps and punch trackers, with a one-time cost of $538 for that equipment; a television installation is also required, for about $400 or less. The total one-time cost would be less than $1,000, according to the agenda form. Fight Camp itself requires a $49 monthly fee with no contract or cancellation fee.
The county attorney’s office will use forfeiture dollars for the expense. Walsh noted in the agenda form that the office has “not exceeded our annual budget for the use of forfeiture dollars, so this is a budgeted expense.”
Short-term rental software
The board of commissioners approved the purchase of software to help monitor short-term rentals in the county.
Zoning Administrator Keenan Hayes approached the board Nov. 1 to propose GovOS, an online resource that essentially “scrapes” the online world twice a week to find short-term rentals being offered in the county, which may or may not be out of compliance. He said at that time that the demo from the company revealed 135 short-term rentals in the county for the month of September – the office before had only estimated about 60.
Hayes previously stated the software would be about $12,500 a year. At the meeting on Nov. 15, he said that amount would be without the use of a 24/7 hotline. The yearly fee with the hotline would be $15,785. Also included are short-term rental ongoing compliance identification and monitoring, as well as new short-term rental listings that come up, according to the contract.
Funding for the software will be provided by the license fees.
Chair Genny Reynolds called the GovOS software a “worthwhile investment,” and reiterated trying it for a year and then re-evaluating its effectiveness.
Commissioner Phil Peterson asked what would happen without the purchase of the software. Hayes replied that the staff would “need to create an inventory” themselves, as well as maintain and monitor that inventory; he pointed to the results from the demo as evidence that a lot can be missed by the busy office.
When Hayes had initially proposed the idea on Nov. 1, he said investing in the software would “reduce staff time monitoring these short-term rentals.”
Commissioner Dave Oslin said it has been brought to his attention that, in the past, the county has had difficulty in monitoring short-term rentals.
With that, a motion was made to accept the GovOS contract; it was seconded and passed with an opposition vote from Peterson.
