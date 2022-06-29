Attorneys working on behalf of Mille Lacs County attorney Joseph Walsh and sheriff Don Lorge filed a motion in U.S. District Court June 16, renewing a request for a summary judgment in the case of the county vs. the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe.
The motion asks that the court dismiss the case against them as individuals and establish the county as the party to the lawsuit.
In the court filing, attorneys for Lorge and Walsh state, “Plaintiffs lack Article III standing against Walsh and Lorge in their individual capacities because no case or controversy exists with respect to Walsh and Lorge in their individual capacities, nor is any alleged injury traceable to them in their individual capacities. Further, none of Plaintiffs’ alleged injuries can be redressed by Walsh and Lorge in their individual capacities.”
Walsh and Lorge have qualified immunity from liability for attorneys’ fees and costs, the filing maintains, and asks the court to dismiss Walsh and Lorge in their individual and official capacities from the lawsuit.
“Neither Walsh nor Lorge as private individuals can effectuate the relief Plaintiffs demand. Plaintiffs’ alleged injuries may only be redressed by Walsh and Lorge in their official capacities as County Attorney and Sheriff. Therefore, the individual-capacity claims are nonjusticiable and must be dismissed for lack of subject matter jurisdiction.”
In summary, the court document states, “Plaintiffs have conceded numerous times there was no need to name the County Attorney and Sheriff in their individual capacities, while qualified immunity cuts off any claim against them in their individual capacities. In any case, the relief the Band seeks from the County is sufficient under Rule 65 to bind Walsh and Lorge in an official capacity. Accordingly, the Court should dismiss with prejudice the claims against Walsh and Lorge.”
