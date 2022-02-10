The following news summaries are from the Jan. 18 and Feb. 2 2022 meeting of the Mille Lacs County Board. They were compiled by Jeff Hage.
Public hearing to address changes to dog ordinance
The Mille Lacs County Board has set a public hearing for 9 a.m. on March 1 to consider a change to the county’s dog ordinance.
At issue is a provision for the quarantining of a dog that has bitten a person.
If the dog has proof of rabies vaccination, the amended ordinance calls for allowing the 10 quarantine to take place at the home of the dog owner.
Mille Lacs County’s current dog ordinance requires that a dog that has bitten a human must be quarantined for 10 days at a hospital or kennel under the supervision of a veterinarian, in consultation with the Animal Control Officer.
Bridges earmarked for future replacement
Mille Lacs County has identified four bridges in serious need of replacement, major rehabilitation, or removal. The county intends to replace, rehabilitate, or remove these bridges as soon as possible when funds are available. The bridges are: The County Road 119 and County Road 105 bridges over Estes Brook, the County Road 11 bridge over the Rum River, The County Road 7 bridge over a local stream, and the County Road 12 bridge over the West Branch of the Rum River.
Federal lawsuit legal fees
A bill of $19,977.00 was paid to Kelley, Wolter, & Scott, P.A. for legal services relating to the federal lawsuit filed against the County by the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. Fees were billed for services rendered from December 1-31. A payment was approved to Taft, Professional Association for legal services relating to the federal lawsuit for representation of County Attorney Joe Walsh. $25,757.30 was paid for the law enforcement jurisdictional dispute and $3,276 for the Eighth Circuit Appeal. A payment was approved to Taft, Professional Association for legal services relating to the federal lawsuit for $13,241.50 for professional services for Suit of Indemnification.
November jail housing report
Boarding fees for out-of-county inmates at the Mille Lacs County Jail topped $18,000, according to a report from Mille Lacs County Sheriff Don Lorge.
In November 2021 Mille Lacs County jail boarded prisoners for Benton County for $10,945, Beltrami County for $440, Itasca County for $4,950 and Lake County for $825 and $1084.14 in booking fees for a total of $18,244.14.
Other action
In other county board news...
• Jackie Struffert was appointed to the position of county recorder.
• The County Board and its office of Community and Veterans Services Department entered into contracts with 31 care providers for adult foster care, assisted living personal care services, and professional home care for the care of county residents. The contracts run through Dec. 31, 2023.
• The 2022 County Board of Appeal and Equalization Meeting was set for 6 p.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022 at the county courthouse.
• The Board approved a letter of support to the East Central Regional Development Commission for its application to the US Federal Economic Development Administration’s Small Business Revolving Loan Fund program. The ECRDC is requesting $400,000.00 in additional Federal funds.
• The Board approved a letter of support to East Central Energy for its broadband initiative. ECE is exploring the feasibility of providing fiber broadband Internet services to customers within their entire service area.
• Mille Lacs County Probation Services received a donation of $669.03 from Drive Right 365 that was approved by the county board.
• The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office is looking to hire a new deputy because of a retirement within the department.
• The Board approved signing an agreement with the State of Minnesota for a grant for a bridge replacement on County Road 16 (220th Street) over Tibbetts Brook in Page Township. A grant of $83,475.00 was awarded to the County from State Aid.
• A Contract was entered into with Erickson Engineering for a four-year bridge inspection program at a cost of $78,244.
