Eleven members of the public spoke at the recent public hearing for Mille Lacs County’s proposed short-term rental ordinance. The room was filled with people at the regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20, with many clearing out after the board voted to table any further action until their work session on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Those who spoke at the public hearing were owners of the short-term rentals in question and the full-time residents who live in the communities and areas affected by them.
The hearing began with Zoning Administrator Keenan Hayes addressing the board.
Commissioner Dave Oslin clarified with Hayes, asking if the ordinance would require two licenses for short-term rental owners – one from the state and the other from the county. Hayes confirmed that that would be the case.
Oslin then asked how much a license through the county would be. Hayes said the proposed initial fee is $300, with the proposed renewal fee being $150. In a later email, County Administrator Dillon Hayes stated, “That mimics current fees for similar licenses currently in our fee schedule, but staff are still actively working on benchmarking those amounts and verifying costs associated with processing the license(s) before making a final recommendation.”
During the meeting, Dillon Hayes said the fees associated with licensing will be on the county’s fee schedule rather than in the ordinance itself.
With that, Chair Genny Reynolds opened the meeting for the public hearing. She went systematically through the rows of people, starting at the back and moving forward.
First to approach the board was Tony Button, Wahkon resident and member of the city council. He was not at the meeting on behalf of the council, but rather as an individual concerned with the number of properties that are becoming Airbnbs and VRBOs.
Wahkon currently has a moratorium on short-term rentals in effect. Button expressed concern especially over disruptions in the quiet community and non-residents buying up property for the purpose of short-term renting. He suggested to the board that these rentals be treated as a commercial business. He sees the proposed ordinance as a way to assist small cities like Wahkon, who need guidance on how to manage these properties.
Many of the residents who spoke up echoed these concerns. It came down to the increase in the volume of traffic, noise issues, concerns of garbage handling, septic issues, and even wildlife patterns. One resident emphasized the “clusters” of short-term rentals that have been sprouting up, and, coupled with that, the “rapid decrease” in long-term renting options.
Several short-term rental owners spoke at the hearing, as well.
A married couple, Gene and Karen Helle of Onamia, have owned three vacation rentals since 2007, Gene stated. They live in the same area those rentals are located and are neighbors to them. “If there’s a problem with one of our renters, we take care of it,” he said.
The couple is already licensed by the state, and a health inspector comes out once every 24 months and looks at things like water quality. While the husband and wife team aren’t averse to regulation from the county, because of their licensure through the department of health, “Look at what you don’t need to do twice,” Gene added.
Other property owners pointed to their strict renting requirements: Only those over the age of 25 may rent, no parties, quiet hours, quick response times to any concerns, etc. Overall, three things came through: they have good relationships with their neighbors; they receive minimal complaints; most did not express opposition to the county regulating the short-term rentals.
One such owner, a woman who lives outside Onamia, was a property manager in the Twin Cities for a time. She compared the regulations to a “noose around the neck,” and stated, “That’s not why I moved out here.” She wanted a distinction to be made between Airbnb owners, like herself, who take responsibility for their properties, and those who do not.
A resident of Wahkon, Douglas Hyback, told the board that on the two-tenths of a mile stretch of road his home is on, there are three year-round homes with five residents, two part-time homes with three residents, and three Airbnb properties with 33 beds. He believes this disparity has “turned the neighborhood into a resort.” While he gets along well with the owners of the Airbnbs, “they are not neighbors.” Instead, they operate more as “absentee landowners.”
During the public hearing, a question of implementing a lodging tax on these short-term rentals was mentioned. In an email, County Administrator Dillon Hayes stated that the county itself cannot establish a lodging tax, nor would the county receive any tax proceeds from any city that established one. According to a Minnesota House Research document from 2019, Milaca has a three-percent lodging tax; Isle repealed theirs earlier this year.
With the conclusion of the public hearing, commissioners discussed the proposed ordinance once more.
As Chief Deputy Kyle Burton was present, Reynolds asked Burton about the number of law enforcement calls received about short-term rental disturbances. Burton replied, “We can only respond to the calls we get. [... There are] not enough to be a pattern.”
Commissioner Phil Peterson asked Zoning Administrator Keenan Hayes about the number of people who had input on drafting the proposed ordinance. Hayes said there was no formal input, as the ordinance came from Crow Wing County at the recommendation of the land use attorney. He also pointed out that the rentals available in Mille Lacs County are, on average, $250 a night.
Both Peterson and Oslin stated they were not ready to pass the proposed ordinance. Peterson suggested a committee, and Oslin said it needed to be studied a little longer.
County Administrator Dillon Hayes cautioned against simply sending the ordinance back to staff with a blank slate – the board should provide specific guidance about what they want to see addressed or changed. “Re-evaluating” the whole thing would be a bad use of staff time.
The commissioners agreed to wait until their work session on Oct. 4 to give any further direction on the proposed short-term rental ordinance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.