ML county board

The public addresses the board

Members of the public gathered in a nearly-filled meeting room for the public hearing regarding short-term rentals at the Mille Lacs County Board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

 Photo by A. R. V. van Rheenen

Eleven members of the public spoke at the recent public hearing for Mille Lacs County’s proposed short-term rental ordinance. The room was filled with people at the regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20, with many clearing out after the board voted to table any further action until their work session on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Those who spoke at the public hearing were owners of the short-term rentals in question and the full-time residents who live in the communities and areas affected by them. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.