The Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, July 20 during their regular meeting, passed a resolution to increase the previously implemented $10 annual wheelage tax to $20. A wheelage tax is a tax added to a vehicle registration fee (license plate tabs), and at the current $10 per registration in the county, the tax has generated $270,000, which is the expected amount to be generated from the additional $10 increase. The county was allowed to increase this fee to $20 in any increment effective January 1, 2018.
The money generated will help pay for heavy equipment purchases and other public works projects.
In July of 2019, the possibility of increasing the wheelage tax from $10 to $20 was brought to the county board and narrowly failed to pass with a vote of 2-3. But with the County being in the red mid-year by approximately $4 million, the issue was brought up again and not brought up last year during the pandemic.
Board chair, Dave Oslin, said, “The state allowed us to do this a few years ago, and we were considering another $10. We can reevaluate the tax again next year and lower it or take it off if we choose to. But this will help with our levy increase.”
Commissioner Tim Wilhelm noted, “I don’t like raising taxes, but this is a more fair tax for those that drive vehicles and license them annually.”
Commissioner Phil Peterson said, “I’m not a big fan of raising taxes, but it does plug a hole in the public works department.”
The resolution was brought to vote and passed 4-1 with commissioner Roger Tellinghuisen voting against the measure. The $10 increase will begin on January 1, 2022.
About the wheelage tax
Currently, 53 of the 87 Minnesota counties have a wheelage tax of at least $10 with 14 of those counties implementing the $20 tax.
The wheelage tax applies to vehicles within the county that correspond to the address on the tab statement. If the vehicle is kept outside the county (i.e. at the owner’s cabin), the owner can indicate the change in location where the vehicle is kept at the time of tab renewal.
Several categories of vehicles are not subject to the wheelage tax, including motorcycles and mopeds, trailers and semi-trailers, vehicles not subject to annual registration (i.e. collector vehicles), and tax exempt and state-owned vehicles.
