Mille Lacs Area Health Foundation member Dennis Burr was on hand last Tuesday at the Onamia Elementary gym to help distribute, free of charge, school supplies to area students, including the Schwartz family who will be attending area schools this year.
Mille Lacs Area Operation Community Connect program, a Mille Lacs County-based initiative connecting people to the services they need, along with the Mille Lacs Area Health Foundation, Medica, Mille Lacs Health System, UCARE and Health Partners, hosted an expo of sorts on Aug. 23 at the Onamia Elementary School gym. On hand were representatives from area health organizations, there to help visitors with a variety of information and in-person visits with many local resource agents.
Open to singles, teens, seniors and families with children, the expo included free dental service, a free meal, a healthy meal bag, as well as free school supplies with everything from pencils and notebooks to free kids’ winter boots.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.