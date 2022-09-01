Dennis Burr, Schwartz

Free school supplies 

Mille Lacs Area Health Foundation member Dennis Burr was on hand last Tuesday at the Onamia Elementary gym to help distribute, free of charge, school supplies to area students, including the Schwartz family who will be attending area schools this year.

 Photo by Bob Statz

Mille Lacs Area Operation Community Connect program, a Mille Lacs County-based initiative connecting people to the services they need, along with the Mille Lacs Area Health Foundation, Medica, Mille Lacs Health System, UCARE and Health Partners, hosted an expo of sorts on Aug. 23 at the Onamia Elementary School gym. On hand were representatives from area health organizations, there to help visitors with a variety of information and in-person visits with many local resource agents.

Open to singles, teens, seniors and families with children, the expo included free dental service, a free meal, a healthy meal bag, as well as free school supplies with everything from pencils and notebooks to free kids’ winter boots. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.