The Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners met for their regular board meeting on Oct. 7. A number of agenda items were discussed and voted on including an emergency management discussion, updated tobacco ordinance, engineering services contract, and awards were given for outstanding employees.
Courthouse public entrance discussion
Julie Peterson, Mille Lacs County Emergency Management Services director, addressed the board regarding moving the public access in the courthouse from the main entrance at the front of the courthouse to the Justice Center entrance. Peterson proposed the main entrance be an exit only.
She said that the public would go past court security and the department would know who’s on site. She added that there is more visitor parking and better accessibility as well.
“Looking at events across the country, unrest has caused a lot of counties and state government buildings to evaluate satiety and we looked at the courthouse and identified some issues,” said Peterson. “This way we can keep people as safe as possible.”
Consensus was given by the commissioners. The issue has yet to be voted on.
Tobacco ordinance
The tobacco ordinance was approved that mirrors the State’s ordinance with nothing above the state ordinance, including a flavored tobacco countywide restriction.
Commissioner Dave Oslin said that he has had many businesses get ahold of him initially when the ordinance was proposed.
County Coordinator Dillon Hayes said, “In practice, it is the same as the state statute which was adopted in 2020. There are compliance checks, enforcement and nothing prohibited beyond the state statute. Beyond the T21, nothing else has really changed.”
The ordinance was approved unanimously.
Engineering services
Since the resignation of former county engineer, Neil Knopik, the county has been exploring options for the county’s engineering services. The County discussed contracting professional engineering services with WSB engineering consultants, and Hayes stated that MnDOT recommended using retired Cass County engineer, David Enblom, who now works with WSB. The position will be on site in Mille Lacs County approximately 50% of the time and will take care of the bare bones engineering duties.
Awards given for outstanding service
Three Mille Lacs County employees were nominated and received awards for their outstanding service: Danielle Ahmet, (jail sergeant), Alyssa Libra (intake social worker) and Autumn Glassing (lead eligibility worker), and Matt Murphy (jail correctional worker).
Human Resources Coordinator Karley Fetters noted that employees nominate coworkers for outstanding service and that the criteria for the awards is being devoted to and excelling in the position.
He said that Danielle Ahmet, jail sergeant, went above and beyond on more than one occasion for medical duty. “She remains calm, attentive and reassuring and is detainees’ biggest advocate,” said Fetters. “She doesn’t let their record change how they’re treated.”
Awardee Autumn Glassing, a lead eligibility worker, is “always friendly, patient and willing to help” said Fetters.
Matt Murphy is a jail correctional officer and was nominated for his response in a medical emergency and revival of an inmate. “He was very professional, and his performance was exemplary,” noted Fetters.
Alyssa Libra, an intake social worker, “works hard to support staff and residents” said Fetters. “This office is a first stop for families in crisis,” Fetters noted. “Alyssa always shows up with a positive attitude and goes above and beyond.”
