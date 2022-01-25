Aitkin County Public Health and Riverwood Healthcare Center continue to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinics weekly. They offer information here on new guidelines on the eligibility and guidance on the vaccine and booster shots.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) now recommends those who have received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine primary series of two shots to get the booster shot five months after fully vaccinated, an interval that was previously six months. The Moderna vaccine is only administered to those 18 and older and not used with children.
Those age 18 or older who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are urged to get a booster shot after two months. In mid-December, the CDC issued an update on the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to include a clinical preference for using the mRNA vaccines—Pfizer and Moderna—for booster shots for those who got the initial Johnson & Johnson vaccine in most situations. Thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) is a rare side effect that has been linked to the J&J vaccination. TTS causes blood clots in large blood vessels and low platelets (blood cells that help form clots).
Vaccinations for children
Those ages 12 to 15 years old are now newly eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster. Those ages 12 to 17 years old who received the Pfizer initial vaccination series may only get a Pfizer booster.
The CDC is recommending that moderately or severely immunocompromised 5 to 11-year-olds receive an additional primary dose of vaccine 28 days after their second shot. At this time, only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized and recommended for children aged 5 to 11.
Aitkin County Public Health continues to offer the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. Riverwood is not offering the pediatric vaccine at this time given the vaccine demand is low and is being met by Public Health.
“There are issues to consider for COVID-19 vaccination, especially for children and young adults, which are good to discuss with your healthcare provider,” said Dr. David Taylor, Riverwood’s chief medical officer. “For example, myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis, an inflammation of the lining of the heart, have occurred rarely after vaccination primarily among male teens and young adults. It is felt that the risk will be lower with the booster since it will be spaced out further from the second dose, but that is not known yet.”
“Ways to reduce risks for this potential side effect are to avoid the Moderna vaccine for 18- to 40-year-olds and increase the time between first and second doses. The 4-week time period between first and second vaccine doses is what was studied but can be adjusted, especially for teens and young adults.”
How to make a vaccine appointment
Appointments are required for COVID-19 booster shots at Riverwood’s Aitkin clinic. To register go to https://riverwoodcovidvaccines.rsvpify.com/ or call Riverwood’s coronavirus line at 844-428-1323, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Riverwood is offering the Pfizer vaccine only.
Aitkin County Public Health offers vaccine clinics on Tuesdays at the McGregor Community Center and Thursdays at Aitkin County Health and Human Services. To see the vaccine schedule or register for a shot, go to the Aitkin County website at www.co.aitkin.mn.us, click on REGISTER HERE FOR FLU OR COVID SHOT. All three vaccines—Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson—are available through Aitkin County Public Health. You may also call (218) 927-7200 for a vaccine appointment.
Please bring insurance cards to vaccination appointments.
