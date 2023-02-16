Choosing to adopt an animal is an extremely rewarding experience for those who are able. But it can come with its own set of unique challenges. To help face those challenges, the Mille Lacs County Animal Care and Protection announced recently on Facebook that they are now part of the Trupanion Shelter Support Program.
Trupanion is pet insurance, which can cover illness and injury, hereditary conditions, as well as surgeries, diagnostic tests and medications. Citing the Human Society of the Nature Coast, Trupanion states on their website that the top reasons pets are returned to shelters are due to behavior and cost of care. The Trupanion Shelter Support Program seeks to help adopters “establish a baseline for their pet’s health, address behavioral and medical issues right away and budget for new and unexpected illnesses and injuries.”
The Mille Lacs County Animal Care and Protection announcement explained that the program offers 30 days of free medical coverage for those who “bail out an unclaimed stray/abandoned dog or puppy” from their facility. “This helps prepare new dog owners for unexpected veterinary costs such as illness or injury, which is crucial when adding a new dog to your family,” the announcement added. It’s another way for the shelter to help new dog owners get “the tools needed to access the best medical care.”
Anyone interested in learning more about adopting a puppy or dog from the Mille Lacs County Animal Care and Protection can call the shelter at 320-492-5865. They are also on Facebook.
