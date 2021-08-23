Two Onamia residents have been charged with felony methamphetamine possession for an incident at the Mille Lacs Grand Casino parking lot.
According to the criminal complaint:
On or about Aug. 12, Mille Lacs Tribal Police were dispatched to a call of suspicious activity at the parking lot of the Grand Casino in Onamia.
Upon arrival, the officer observed three individuals outside a vehicle, one with active warrants. The officer observed multiple hypodermic needles in plain view near the vehicle’s steering column. The officer searched the vehicle, and in a small zippered purse with the initials “M.L. Mitchell,” the officer located a broken needle and a glass pipe with residue which field tested positive for methamphetamine.
The officer was advised that William Pershin Potter, 40, had drugs on his person. Potter handed officers a clear plastic baggie containing a crystal substance that field tested positive as methamphetamine and weighed .91 grams.
Michelle Lynn Mitchell, 42, and Potter have been charged with fifth degree drug possession which comes with a maximum prison sentence of five years and/or a $10,000 fine.
Mitchell has prior convictions under Minn. Statue 152.
