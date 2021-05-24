A couple has been charged for drug sale of fentanyl and cocaine in Onamia on May 5.
According to the criminal complaint:
Mille Lacs Band Tribal police were dispatched on May 5 to Grand Market in Onamia on a report of a drug sale in the parking lot.
Upon arrival, law enforcement spoke with two known community members who stated that four people had walked up to a grey Buick sedan in what was believed to be a drug deal. One of the individuals was Christopher Jermain Giles, 27, of Faribault, was nervous and evasive and on parole for a first degree drug charge. Giles said he was waiting for his girlfriend who was in the grocery store. Law enforcement went looking for the woman, identified as Ami Renee Sullivan Fleming, 29, of Minneapolis. Fleming had locked herself in a restroom. Both parties were released from the scene.
Shortly after leaving the scene, tribal law enforcement was dispatched to an overdose on Nah Ah Shing Drive in Onamia where a 20-year-old female was unresponsive. The female was administered two doses of NARCAN, a substance that counteracts the effects of opioids in the body. The female slowly became alert and was transported to the local hospital.
The next day, law enforcement spoke with the female who overdosed. She stated that after cashing her per-cap check at Grand Market, she purchased a “perc 30” from Giles and identified Fleming as the woman with him.
The officer identified the pill sold to the woman who overdosed as being fentanyl, a synthetic opioid pressed into pill form and which are advertised by drug dealers as a prescription drug like Percocet. The female said she paid $40 for the pill and approximated the time of transaction to be about the same time officers had contact with Giles and Fleming the day earlier, according to the complaint.
Later on May 6, officers conducted a traffic stop of Giles’ vehicle in the parking lot of Grand Casino where he said he was staying. Fleming was with him as a passenger. Giles was arrested, and in a search, a large quantity of fentanyl was found in the locked glove compartment, the largest amount weighing 28.55 grams.
Along with the fentanyl was found crystal rocks that field tested positive as methamphetamine, a digital scale, cash totaling $520, and other drug paraphernalia.
Giles had just been released from prison in March of 2021 for a first degree controlled substance conviction.
Giles and fleming have both been charged with 2nd degree drug sale of 10 grams or more of a narcotic other than heroin within a 90-day period which comes with a maximum prison sentence of 25 years and/or a $500,000 fine or a 3 to 40 year prison sentence and/or a $500,000 fine for second or subsequent conviction.
Giles has been charged with 3rd degree drug sale that comes with a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and/or a $250,000 fine.
Fleming has been charged with two-5th degree felony drug possession charges which comes with a maximum prison sentence of 5 years and/or a $10,000 fine.
