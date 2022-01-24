Gideon Tim Tamfu, 31, has been charged with two counts of 3rd degree drug possession plus one count of receiving stolen property, in Mille Lacs County district court. The drug charges carry a potential 20-year prison sentence, a $250,000 fine or both.
Tamfu was arrested by Mille Lacs Tribal Police Jan. 12 at Grand Casino, Onamia, when a person was observed slumped over in a running vehicle, which was listed as stolen. Law enforcement observed drug paraphernalia on the driver’s lap. Officers found 39.29 grams of fentanyl and 10.36 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle.
Felony drug possession
Harry Curtis Sandoz, 64, of Minneapolis was charged with 5th degree drug possession, a felony, in Mille Lacs County district court. Sandoz was arrested Jan. 7 for possession of methamphetamine and has previously been convicted of a similar offense.
Sandoz was stopped by Onamia police for a vehicle equipment violation. Police identified him as having an active felony warrant and located the methamphetamine on his person.
Sarah Ione Parsons, 34, of Isle has been charged with 5th degree felony drug possession in Mille Lacs County district court. Parsons’ vehicle was stop Jan. 11 by a Mille Lacs County deputy after being observed crossing the center line multiple times while travelling on Hwy. 169. Methamphetamine crystal and liquid was found in the vehicle.
Parsons has a prior conviction for drug possession, according to the court complaint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.