Aitkin County Public Health and Riverwood Healthcare Center are partnering to offer a joint community clinic to offer both the influenza (flu) vaccine and a third dose or booster shot for COVID-19. The clinic will be held on Tues., Oct. 19, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the St. James Catholic Church in Aitkin.
Appointments are required for COVID-19 booster shots. To register go to https://riverwoodcovidvaccines.rsvpify.com/ or call Riverwood’s coronavirus line at 844-428-1323, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Registration is requested for flu shots, but walk-ins are also welcome. To register for a flu shot, go to https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us//appointment/en/reg/5469590321 A registration link can also be found on the Aitkin County website at www.co.aitkin.mn.us, click on the blue “register here for your 2021 flu shot” button, and then select the St. James clinic on Oct. 19.
Please bring insurance cards to the vaccination appointments.
To be eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot, you must have received the Pfizer vaccine and be six months or more past getting your second shot.
Other eligibility criteria are: 1) People age 65 and older; 2) Residents in long-term care settings; 3) People ages 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions; 4) People ages 18 to 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions; and 5) People ages 18 to 64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of where they live or work.
For more information on underlying health conditions or high-risk settings for COVID-19, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/booster-shot.html
“Everyone 6 months of age and older should get an influenza vaccine every season, with rare exceptions,” said Erin Melz, Aitkin County Public Health Supervisor. “Our upcoming community clinic offers an opportunity to protect yourself and your family from two major threats to health and wellbeing in one convenient stop.”
If you have any questions or concerns, contact Aitkin County Public Health at 218-927-7200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.