In Mille Lacs County as of October 7, 7.3% of people tested for Covid-19 were positive (and remember, wherever you get tested, that positive test is reported to the county where you live, not where you got the test.) What that number means, according to Dr. Tom Bracken, Infection Prevention Medical Director for Mille Lacs Health System, is that the entire state has had an increase in COVID cases over the last two months, and Mille Lacs County has approximately paralleled that increase. “We have had some staff ill with COVID. We have had several patients hospitalized with COVID. We are seeing more patients with COVID in our ER and through our outpatient testing,” Bracken said.
In MN, the highest number of positive tests are occurring in people ages 20-39, and Dr. Bracken said patients are, overall, younger than with previous surges because over 90% of older patients are now vaccinated. Though many parts of the country are seeing some declines, in our state we are exceeding numbers not seen since last April. Minnesota on Oct 12 reported a COVID-19 test positivity rate of 8.3%; that is the highest in the vaccine era, and a level of hospitalizations that hasn’t been seen since the first shots against the coronavirus were administered.
The collateral effect, locally, of rising cases, Bracken noted, is that it has been difficult to find ICU beds for many patients. “The biggest problem has been finding ICU beds for patients that don’t have COVID but other problems requiring intensive care, because all hospitals in the state are nearly full as a result of the COVID surge,” he said. “As of Oct. 11, there were 1.6% of ICU beds available and 1.5% of regular hospital beds available in the Twin Cities.” Bracken also noted that the vast majority of patients hospitalized and in the ICU are people who have not been vaccinated.
More information on how to get vaccinated, and MLHS’s community vaccination site, can be seen on mlhealth.org; on our Facebook page; and in next week’s paper.
Testing continues to be an important tool in fighting Covid. You can visit a link to the state testing sites, located in the information you can find on mlhealth.org. Closer to home, Mille Lacs County is taking part in a Public Health Covid-19 Testing Pilot Program for the Minnesota Department of Health, due to the limited testing locations in our geographic area. Testing, for people ages two and older, will begin on Monday Oct. 18th and will take place on Mondays and Wednesdays at the Gorecki Building, Milaca Recreation Park, at 435 2nd St NW, Milaca. They will be offering the Vault Saliva Test on-site. Tests are registered to your phone on an App and results will be sent to you within 24-48 hours. If you do not have a phone with internet capabilities, they will have alternative registration options for you at the site. Visit millelacs.mn.gov to learn more.
You can also check this website for information about getting a home saliva test sent to you https://learn.vaulthealth.com/state-of-minnesota/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.