Just when we thought it was gone, the COVID blues are back with us again. Mille Lacs Health System is seeing cases rise, our county cases are increasing, and the Delta variant has not spared the area. For these reasons, the MLHS facilities are looking at visitor restrictions once again.
When coming to the Emergency Room, the hospital (Acute Care), or the nursing home (Long Term Care), please ask at desk about visitor restrictions. Know that these may change due to COVID at any time. When coming to the clinic for an appointment, only one visitor is allowed with the patient. Keep in mind that with the MLHS construction, it is harder to ensure patients and visitors stay six feet apart from one another, so the less people in the waiting room, the safer it is for all concerned. Also, proper masks must be worn, from the time of arrival in the building to the time the patient leaves. Please respect these rules to protect patients, residents, and staff.
Mille Lacs Health System has started giving 3rd dose vaccines to patients who are immunocompromised. These patients can receive this dose 28 days after their last second dose of vaccine. Beginning Sept. 20, other patients can get booster doses. These must be given no earlier than eight months from the last dose in the two-dose series. In both cases, the 3rd and booster doses must be the same type of vaccine you originally received (at MLHS that is the Pfizer vaccine.) The Johnson & Johnson vaccine does not have booster doses available at this time, and Moderna is not available at MLHS at this time. The 3rd dose vaccination for immunocompromised is available by making a nurse appointment at the Onamia clinic.
For people who still need to be vaccinated, the Pfizer vaccine is now FDA-approved, and can be obtained in the same way at MLHS (nurse appointment or at another regularly scheduled appointment). All vaccines are given only at the Onamia clinic. For appointments, call 320-532-3154, press option 1.
