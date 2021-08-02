Mille Lacs County Sheriff Don Lorge and Chief Deputy Kyle Burton addressed the county board regarding a COVID Emergency Response Grant awarded to the Office by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
The grant amounting to $66,304.36 is a grant to reimburse the Office for original purchases. The purchases included contracted services and electrical services including sheriff’s office computers, court computers, monitors, protective covers, and a uvc disinfection robot which cost the county $40,799.25.
Other business
In other business, the county board approved an internal promotion of a third patrol sergeant. Chief Deputy Kyle Burton spoke at the meeting stating that this is something the department needed and that would eliminate two positions.
Burton said that a full time deputy retired earlier in the year in which they did not replace and created a tax dollar savings in wages and benefits. The Office will not replace the promoted deputy with a new hire, noted Burton.
With this change, the Sheriff’s Office will have 16 patrol deputies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.