An accident causing life threatening injuries occurred in Kathio Township on June 2 at approximately 12:29 p.m.
A 1999 Ford Taurus, driven by Donovan Laurel Hard Heart, 19, of Onamia, crossed in front of a 2015 Chevy Suburban, driven by Sandra Lanzo, 56, of Cohasset, Minn., who was driving southbound on Hwy. 169.
Heart was transported to North Memorial Medical Center with life threatening injuries. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, alcohol was not a factor and Heart was wearing his seat belt.
Responding to the crash were Mille Lacs Tribal Police and the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office.
