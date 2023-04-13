The Dementia-Friendly Communities movement is alive and well throughout Minnesota as organizations work together to raise awareness about the importance of memory screenings and early detection. Aitkin County CARE, Inc. strives to provide older adults and family care partners with opportunities to age well in their community.
“In rural communities, your neighbors are often your most important resource for health and safety,” said Jen Rooney, the ACT on Alzheimer’s Coordinator in Minnesota. “We all need to understand what dementia looks like and how we can be helpful to each other.”
One tool that has been very effective in raising awareness is The Remember Project, which began in 2015 following nearly two years of planning. In 2020, this program joined the family of programs and services at Trellis, a multi-state service organization committed to vital aging.
“We joined the dementia-friendly community (DFC) movement in response to the alarming statistics that the occurrence of dementia was likely to double or triple by 2030,” said Danette McCarthy, founder of The Remember Project. “With well over one hundred types of dementia (Alzheimer’s disease being the most well-known and feared), we wanted to do our part to raise awareness and to reduce fear, stigma, and isolation for those living with dementia as well as their care partners.”
A dementia-friendly community is a town, village, or city where people with dementia are understood, respected, and supported. In a dementia-friendly community, people are aware of and understand dementia so that people with dementia can continue to live in the way they want to and in the community they choose.
Like so many things, the key to creating a truly dementia-friendly community, region, and state comes down to awareness and understanding. This is made more difficult when the stigma is so great around memory loss and other types of cognitive decline. Without understanding and awareness, people can easily – as most do – put off planning for the future of aging family members without even realizing that age-related changes to the brain are joined by many other avenues for a dementia diagnosis. Traumatic brain injuries, adverse reactions to prescription drugs, dietary issues, diabetes, and depression are just some of the risk factors associated with decline in brain function. Dementia does not only affect older adults.
“We believe that it is essential for people of all ages to be knowledgeable about dementia,” said McCarthy, “and our unique program is designed for high school students through older adults. This way entire families within an entire community can come to a better understanding of the issues we face together as we ensure that options exist for anyone, at any stage of life, can live their best life where they want. Fear can stand in the way of talking about this subject. It can stand in the way of getting a memory screening. Stigma can keep us from living a full social life and this can lead to isolation. Fear, stigma, and isolation all contribute to a downward cycle that makes it more difficult to live in your own home, which most people want.”
Aitkin County CARE, Inc. will host The Remember Project’s play “Steering into the Skid” on April 20 through a combination of in-person viewing rooms as well as the opportunity to participate virtually from home. This virtual event can be attended in person at ANGELS of McGregor, Bethesda Lutheran Church in Malmo, ElderCircle in Grand Rapids, First Lutheran Church in Aitkin, Glory Baptist Church in Aitkin, and New Life Church in Aitkin. The event runs from 1 to 3 p.m. Attendance is free of charge, though registration is required by calling Aitkin County CARE, Inc. at (877) 810-7776 or online at Aitkin-skid2023.eventbrite.com.
Learn more about The Remember Project at www.RememberProject.org.
