More good news for walleye anglers: The month of July tallied only 2,564 additional pounds of hooking mortality walleye (fish that die after release) toward the allocation. Mainly because of the shutdown the first two weeks of July. Once catch and release angling resumed, the big lake was not nearly as crowded as it was in June.
So far this open water season, 50,962 pounds of walleye have been tallied against the 87,800 pound quota. With the peak season for walleye now having past, things are looking good for a continued season on Mille Lacs including an upcoming harvest season scheduled to begin on Sept. 16.
Mille Lacs Lake Area Fisheries Supervisor Tom Heinrich said in a recent email, “The state fishery is now at just under 51,000 pounds of walleye kill, which is 58% of the state fishery share of the harvest-able surplus, and at this point, the likelihood of having an unplanned closure is very small.”
Heinrich went on to say, “Catch rates are at a fairly low level right now, indicating we have had some small perch produced. We are seeing a fair number of age-0 and age-1 yellow perch in the forage nets we have been fishing this summer, but since this is the first year of the survey, we really don’t have anything solid to compare to.”
As far as water temperatures, it was on the hot side. Heinriech said “The mean temperature for the two-week period ending July 31 was 76.5 F, and should be starting to drop.”
The DNR’s post mortality number of walleyes (fish that die after being caught and released) for the period of July was 2,564 pounds, down from 3,716 pounds the period of June 16-30. The average weight of each fish was just under two pounds. That weight would more than likely be a fish that is under 20 inches long.
Angler hours were down with 82,800 for the entire month compared to 80,449 for the last two weeks of June. The total number of walleyes was way down for the month as well with 9,290 fish compared to 41,741 fish for the last two weeks of June. Again, the average weight was just under two pounds, the same as the previous period.
As far as other species, perch were up again with 689 fish weighing 218 pounds for an average of about a third of a pound each compared to 326 fish weighing 188 pounds for an average weight of about a half pound each the previous period. In contrast, smallmouth were down again with 14,371 fish for the month compared to 15,297 for the last two weeks of June. The fish averaged around two and three quarter pounds each, down from just over three pounds each the previous period. Interestingly, there were no largemouth bass caught for the entire month, and rock bass were down as well.
Northern pike were way up with 647 fish that averaged an impressive five and three quarter pounds each compared to 196 fish that averaged a little under three pounds each the previous period. Interestingly, again, there were no sunfish and crappies caught for the entire month of July. The last time a sunfish was reported was in the first two weeks of June, and the last time a crappie was reported was back in May.
Another interesting note in the data was again the muskie numbers. There were no muskies reported for the entire month of July. July is well known as being the prime time for summer muskies, yet there were 98 fish reported for the last two weeks of June and 85 fish reported for the first two weeks of June and the muskie season was only open ten days that period.
The creel data is information gathered from fishermen at public and some select private accesses when they come in from fishing. It entails questions like: How long were you fishing? How many, and of what species did you catch? Did you harvest any species? Did you catch and release any species? From this information the DNR will interpolate that data into how many fishermen they determine to have been on the lake during that time period and come up with the number of total fish they think have been caught.
