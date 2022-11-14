Last week, the Messenger reported on an arrest of a man made in Crow Wing County for suspicion of second-degree murder.

It was originally reported that 45-year-old Michael Lee LaFlex was arrested for the murder of Bryce Brogle. Sheriff Scott Goddard reported that the office received a missing person report of Bryce Brogle, a 23-year-old male, on Friday, Oct. 28. The report stated that Brogle had last been seen leaving a residence in Center Township on Wednesday, Oct. 26; the release said Brogle went missing after visiting a storage unit rented by LaFlex. LaFlex was arrested as a result of the following investigation.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.