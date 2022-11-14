Last week, the Messenger reported on an arrest of a man made in Crow Wing County for suspicion of second-degree murder.
It was originally reported that 45-year-old Michael Lee LaFlex was arrested for the murder of Bryce Brogle. Sheriff Scott Goddard reported that the office received a missing person report of Bryce Brogle, a 23-year-old male, on Friday, Oct. 28. The report stated that Brogle had last been seen leaving a residence in Center Township on Wednesday, Oct. 26; the release said Brogle went missing after visiting a storage unit rented by LaFlex. LaFlex was arrested as a result of the following investigation.
A body believed to be Brogle’s was recovered and has been transported for an autopsy to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. According to the release, the “matter has been referred to the Crow Wing County Attorney’s Office for charges.”
Subsequent reports stated that Brogle was shot by LaFlex in the back of the head from a distance and then buried in Crow Wing County. Reportedly, Brogle was seeing LaFlex’s daughter, who reported him missing initially after going to a storage unit with her father.
After a search warrant on Oct. 29 at the storage unit, blood and bleach was detected on the concrete floor, as well as signs that something had been dragged across the floor. The next day, a gravesite was found after law enforcement searched land in Crow Wing County, where they excavated and found the body that was confirmed to be Brogle after an autopsy.
According to reports, LaFlex called the landlord of Brogle and his daughter, asking if Brogle had hurt his daughter; she had been seen with two black eyes. LaFlex reportedly told the landlord he would kill Brogle, with the hole already dug.
Minnesota statute states that a person found guilty of second-degree murder can face a sentence of up to 40 years.
