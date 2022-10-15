Critical Race Theory. As one of the local social studies teachers, I feel that I can no longer avoid writing about this subject. It has become a hot button item this election season, and I have actually been asked about it by more than one person over the past year. So, for what it is worth, here is my take on critical race theory and high school teaching.
First, it should be clearly stated that I have never taught critical race theory and never will. This is due to the fact that CRT is a legal theory that is studied and debated in law schools, not high schools. My understanding of CRT is that it espouses that the criminal justice system has implicit biases against African-Americans due to built in racism that many individuals within the system may not even be aware of. Again, that is my understanding, and I am certainly no legal scholar. The topic just does not fit into my high school history or government classes. Since most social studies teachers would have the same basic training as me, I find it hard to imagine this being taught in any high school classroom, contrary to the claims of many Republican candidates. America is a big place and it is very possible that somewhere CRT is taught, but I just do not see how this could be the norm.
What Republicans are labeling as CRT is in fact a reaction to a change in how history is being taught. A change that was needed, but, in my opinion, has now gone too far. For a long time, U.S. history was taught as the worship of dead, mostly rich, white men. This was problematic as it failed to honestly evaluate the experiences of other groups as well as the significances of those experiences. About 30 years ago, the experiences of these other groups began to be emphasized. The pendulum, however, has kept moving, and now attempts are being made to erase these dead white men from our history. This demonstrates the problem with teaching history as a narrative. I will use Thomas Jefferson to illustrate my point. If Jefferson is taught as a wholly great man who should be deified on Mt. Rushmore, then the fact that he owned slaves is largely ignored. If, on the other hand, he is taught as a terrible slave owner whose name should be removed from schools, then the fact that he wrote the Declaration of Independence (one of the most important documents ever) must be ignored. If, however, Jefferson is taught by having students read his writings a different story emerges. A story closer to the truth emerges. It is a story of a complex man who struggled with the idea of slavery, but also was not willing to change his lifestyle in a way that would end his dependence on slaves.
The solution to this change that has been proposed by Republicans in some states is to ban any teaching that makes a group feel bad about themselves. I honestly do not know how I could teach any history under this law. The history of the world is a history of groups of people being mean to each other. The Japanese mistreated the Koreans during WWII. The Aztecs enslaved other Mesoamerican cultures. Americans enslaved Africans. I argue that you should be bothered by these events, and that we must study them so that we can learn from them. Every group of people has good and evil in its past. The good should be celebrated, and the evil should be studied. To ignore either is a disservice to the past, present, and future.
The solution is not to pass laws that dictate what we teach in history. Instead we need to change how we teach history. The ridiculous history standards that amount to nothing more than a political football should be replaced with the expectation that teachers cover certain time periods. Within those time periods, teachers should add a rich curriculum of primary sources that will allow the students themselves to come to their own conclusion about who Thomas Jefferson was.
Jared Barse is a social studies teacher in the Onamia School District.
