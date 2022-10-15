Jared Barse

Critical Race Theory. As one of the local social studies teachers, I feel that I can no longer avoid writing about this subject. It has become a hot button item this election season, and I have actually been asked about it by more than one person over the past year. So, for what it is worth, here is my take on critical race theory and high school teaching.

First, it should be clearly stated that I have never taught critical race theory and never will. This is due to the fact that CRT is a legal theory that is studied and debated in law schools, not high schools. My understanding of CRT is that it espouses that the criminal justice system has implicit biases against African-Americans due to built in racism that many individuals within the system may not even be aware of. Again, that is my understanding, and I am certainly no legal scholar. The topic just does not fit into my high school history or government classes. Since most social studies teachers would have the same basic training as me, I find it hard to imagine this being taught in any high school classroom, contrary to the claims of many Republican candidates. America is a big place and it is very possible that somewhere CRT is taught, but I just do not see how this could be the norm.

