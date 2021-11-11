Dave Jacobson is a Korean war veteran who served in the United States Army from July, 1952, through June, 1954. He was drafted at 20 years of age. After basic training at Camp San Luis Obispo in California, he was shipped out to Korea in January of 1953.
“I went in with the idea that this was two years out of my life, and I’d better make the most of it, so with that attitude things went fairly well,” Jacobson said. He boarded a ship in San Francisco and went out under the Golden Gate bridge. “As we were going under the bridge, I began to wonder if I’d ever see that sight again.” He realized that some of them on the ship had a one way ticket.
Upon arriving in Korea, Jacobson witnessed the devastation caused by the fighting and saw first hand that the people in those villages had lost their homes, businesses, schools – virtually everything.
Jacobson was assigned to Company B, 51st Sig Battalion in the mountains north of Uijeongbu, Korea. “Our job was to maintain Telephone communications between units on the front lines and Corp Headquarters,” recalled Jacobson.
Asked about his most memorable experiences, Jacobson had a number of them.
“In March and April of 1953, my platoon was on TDY (temporary duty) with the Marines 1st Division, and I ran into a friend of mine from Minnesota who was in the Marines. Neither one of us knew the other was in Korea,” said Jacobson.
In June of 1953, while on R&R (rest and relaxation) he flew in a C47 to Tokyo, Japan, and upon landing was fed a big steak dinner, “real” potatoes, “real” milk and ice cream. He said of the meal, “I could only eat about half of it because my stomach wasn’t used to such rich foods.”
Other moments were when the truce happened in July of 1953. “That was a big moment when all the shooting stopped,” he noted. At that time, Jacobson took advantage of it and got to see a little more of the country.
“On a visit to Seoul, every building was pocked with bullet impacts. Also in rural areas, many of the villages were completely destroyed and people were living in caves and makeshift huts. There were also many orphans roaming about. I realized war is very hard on civilians as well as soldiers,” Jacobson went on to say.
Asked about the best/most satisfying part of being in the military, Jacobson recalled, “Being a part of a group of men who for the most part were good at their jobs and looking out for each other.”
After receiving his rotation order to return to the states in June of 1954, and subsequently receiving his discharge at the rank of Corporal, one moment that really surprised him was when the truck picked him up to leave the Company area. “I felt a tinge of sadness to be leaving. I guess after 18 months with the outfit, I became kind of attached to it,” he said.
The train he rode to Pusan had all the windows shot out of it. “So every time we went through a tunnel, we were choking on the smoke from the coal burning engines,” said Jacobson.
Military service runs deep in his family, with his Grandfather serving in the Army during the Spanish American war in the Philippine islands, and his mothers uncle was killed in World War One and his mother’s cousin enlisting and being killed in World War II. Jacobson also had three uncles who served in World War II in the European theatre, Army, Navy and Air Force. He had a brother-in-law that served in the Army in Korea and has a brother-in-law that served in the Army in Vietnam.
When asked what his life has been like after the military, he said, “Life has been good! I used the G.I. bill to finish college in engineering.” He subsequently worked at Honeywell for 37 years before retiring. Jacobson married Meredith Morkrid in 1958 and used the G.I. bill again to buy their first house. They have three children and four grandchildren. Meredith passed away from cancer in 1996.
Besides enjoying his family and grandchildren, Jacobson likes to stay active and has a passion for all things outdoors, specifically hunting and fishing.
Originally from Menahga, Minnesota, Jacobson raised his family and worked primarily in the suburbs of Minneapolis. Currently, he lives in Garrison but also lived in Isle for many years prior to that. Jacobson has been fishing Mille Lacs Lake since the 1960s.
Thank you for your service Dave!
