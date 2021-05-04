Dave Klapmeier, 70, Mora

Dr. Dave Klapmeier was born February 9th, 1951 at Kanabec Hospital in Mora, Minn. to Marsden and Dorothy Klapmeier. Dave and his family lived in and around Mora and East Central Minnesota.
During Dave’s time at Mora High School, he was a stand-out star in basketball and golf. However, in 1968 during his junior year, Dave was involved in a horrific car accident where the doctor’s believed he wouldn’t survive. In fact, they told his family that if he did survive, he’d never play basketball nor golf ever again. As a testament to Dave’s willpower and strength, he went on to be a star in both high school basketball and golf (winning the Rum River Conference Championship in 1969) even after this accident. What’s more, after graduating high school, Dave competed in numerous Minnesota State Amateur Championships, State Opens, and was a 13-time Club Champion at the Spring Brook Golf Course where his Tournament Record of 66 stands to this day.
In 1976, Dave graduated from Northwestern College of Chiropractic – now known as Northwestern Health Sciences University. One of the most important aspects of Dave’s collegiate and professional life were the numerous lifelong friends he made while at chiropractic college and his experiences during this time. Whether it was sharing a story about his time as a property manager in college involving one tenant named Maurice “Mad Dog” Vachon, or Dave and his chiropractic buddies many antics, Dave always had a sense of humor and story to share. During his academic and professional careers, Dave was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon, the Minnesota Chiropractic Association, the American Chiropractic Association, passed the Northwestern College Alumni Board, was a valued member of Northwestern College of Chiropractic Chi Omega Phi, a member of the President’s Circle, and a sports medicine practitioner for the Minnesota Vikings.
After graduating, he joined Dr. F.V. Ouimette’s practice at the Mora Chiropractic Clinic. Shortly thereafter, Dave bought the Mora Chiropractic Clinic. Here, he practiced chiropractic for nearly 46 years, practicing full-time through April 2021. Countless patients will attest to Dave’s gift as a true healer, a compassionate practitioner, and friend.
It was in 1976 when Dave met Debbie Roeschlein. Debbie was the love of Dave’s life, best friend and the person who’d join him on life’s journey. The two were married in 1978 and lived in Mora their entire marriage.
David and Debbie have two children. Daughter Lisa Wagner of Mora and son Jason of Princeton. Dave was so proud of his two children. While they are accomplished in their fields and this made Dave happy, the fact his two children are good human beings and love the Lord gave Dave great joy. He was very close to his children. Words cannot adequately explain the close relationships he had with them. To say Dave was Lisa and Jason’s “best friend” is an understatement!
Dave and Debbie also have three, deeply-loved Grandsons: Noah, Eli, and Doc. These three boys gave Dave a renewed sense of a joy-filled life. The sun rose and set in his Grandson’s and the feeling was mutual! While Dave thoroughly enjoyed each of the boy’s endeavors, antics, and accomplishments; he loved spending time with them discussing sports or anything of interest to them. Many times they just “hung-out.” They had fun together, teased each other, laughed a lot, and had sheer joy in each other’s company. Dave was their “Grandpa/Papa.” Most importantly, he had an extremely close, uniquely individual relationship with each of his Grandsons.
Dr. Dave Klapmeier is survived by his wife, Debbie Klapmeier, daughter Lisa (Devin) Wagner; Grandson’s Noah Klapmeier; Elijah and Doc Wagner; son Jason Klapmeier (Brandon Estrem), brother Dennis (Cheryl) Klapmeier, Aunt Donna Smith, brothers and sisters-in-law, many nieces, nephews, and other family, and countless friends.
David’s untimely death has left a huge, indescribable void in the lives of his close-knit family, friends, clients, and community. However, we have great peace and comfort in knowing Dave is in Heaven with our Lord, Savior, Heavenly Father Jesus Christ.
Visitation will be held at Dresser-Methven Funeral Home in Mora, Friday, May 21 from 5-7 p.m. A memorial service will be held at the Grand Event Center in Mora on Saturday, May 22 at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation held one hour prior. There will be an annual best-ball/scramble golf tournament held in Dave’s honor, June 27th at the Spring Brook Golf Course.
