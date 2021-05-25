David Mark Swenson, 58

David Mark Swenson was born on February 6, 1963 in Onamia, MN to Sivert D. Swenson and Mary C. (Knutson) Swenson. On February 17, 1963 he was baptized at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wahkon, MN. David attended grade school in Wahkon and graduated from Isle High school in May 1981. The Fall of 1981 he met his bride to be, Judith Horsch, and they were united in Marriage February 27, 1982. From this union they were blessed with three children, Michelle, Steven, and Katy. David proudly served in the United States Navy from 1982 - 1988 on an air craft carrier, the “Carl Vinson”. He was honorably discharged March 31, 1988. He resided with his family in Isle for seven years working for a farmer and as a gas station attendant. David was confirmed in the Lutheran faith at Trinity Lutheran Church in Isle on March 27, 1988. In Spring of 1992 they moved to an 80-acre farm in Milaca, MN and David began his career in construction as a heavy equipment operator and, later, as a crane operator. On weekends he attended auctions and purchased items needed for the farm. He enjoyed auctions so much that he went to auction school and became an auctioneer on February 22, 2004. David also had a passion for hunting, fishing, raising chickens, restoring Oliver tractors, tinkering on small engines and building wood projects for nieces and nephews and grandchildren. David turned his life over to God and served the church as a trustee. He was a dedicated husband and father and always enjoyed time spent with his family. David was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2006. He battled this for years, enduring a second surgery in 2018. In April 2021, David was hospitalized for other medical complications. On May 19, 2021, he was promoted into Glory, while in the care of Quiet Oaks Hospice (St. Augusta, MN), at the age of 58.
