David Michael Cook died on Monday, August 16, 2021 at his home in Isle. He was 71 years old.
David was born on February 18, 1950 in Mora, MN to William and Dorothy (Berg) Cook. He attended Wahkon elementary and then graduated from Isle High School in 1968. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany.
His early years were spent working as a heavy equipment operator and was also an excellent painter. Home remodeling and carpentry kept him quite busy. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, boating, four-wheeling road trips and chumming with anyone he could. He loved helping others with any project. Dave was a man who always had time for family. He loved his nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. They will miss him dearly.
Dave is preceded in death by his parents, a sister, aunts, uncles, cousins and great nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his siblings, Dan (Joan) Cook, Gary Cook, Linda Cook Fox, Joe (Cheri) Cook; brother-in-law Don Wehseler, former brother-in-law, Doug Fox; many cousins, nieces, nephews great-nieces and great-nephews.
Per David’s wishes private services will be held.
Arrangements by Dresser-Methven Funeral and Cremation Services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.