On Sunday July 25, 2021 David Walter Olson passed away at the age of 58, from a recent battle with cancer. David went to law school in Lansing, Michigan where he received his law degree. Practicing first in the twin cities and then moving to Wahkon to practice. David was the jokester in the family. He loved trivia, board games, watching old movies and was a world war II history buff. His favorite musician was Eric Clapton. But, most of all he loved sitting on the dock watching the sunsets over the lake. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Olson and his brother Phillip Olson Jr. He is survived by his three sisters, Lynn Jaksich, Dawn Weisenburger, Debra Olson and 2 nieces and 4 nephews.
Service was held July 31st at the cabin
