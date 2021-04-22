April 3, 2021, was a once a century date, “4-3-21.” For Davy’s Motorsports, a new small engine repair shop located just north of Garrison, this countdown marked the business’s official opening. Owner Stephan Davy explained what his new shop has to offer as he brings around a decade of small engine experience across a variety of different brands.
Davy has around a decade of experience working in small engine repair. He moved to Garrison from Medina, Minn. in 2013. Davy is a graduate from Hennepin Technical College where he received an associates degree in motor, marine and outdoor power equipment. He has continued post-secondary education since, pursuing his Master Technician Certification. He has worked with many key brands in the industry and has studied at Yamaha University in Wisconsin. By the next summer season, he hopes to have his Master’s certification.
After college, Davy began as an apprentice and worked his way up to lead shop technician due to his broad capabilities across brands and continuous post-secondary education. He has worked at a number of repair shops in the area for engines small and big.
The shop’s work includes diagnostic, tear down, repair, rebuilding, and rigging of new and used motorsport equipment and small engines. Davy can service anything from chainsaw and weed whips out in the yard and garden, snow blowers in the wintertime, Polaris and Can-am side-by-sides, powersports equipment and practically all marine outboards and equipment including everything from vintage 1995s to modern-day machines. Davy added that he aims to keep the costs down and pass savings on to his customers. To celebrate its opening, his shop will be offering up to 45% off the industry labor rate during the spring. After that, his standard price will be 25% off the standard industry labor rates.
Speaking to his goals, Davy aims to grow his business while providing continued support to the community. ““I want to bring new customers in,” Davy said, “ and provide them with good service at great prices.” He noted that the local area goes from a population of 200,000 in the winter to over a million in the summer. Whether it is summer or winter work or recreation, Davy has a broad skill set to meet the small engine needs of the local community.
Davy and his wife Nicole are raising their two children, Kaydence and Hunter, in the Garrison area. He contributes to his local community as a lieutenant with the Garrison Fire Department, where he has the additional responsibility of maintaining and repairing the fire trucks and equipment.
Davy’s Motorsports is located at 10036 Old Hwy. 18 in Garrison and can be reached by phone at (612) 554-3746 or by email at sdavy@davysmotorsports.com. More information can be found at their website, www.davysmotorsports.com. They can also be found at Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram (@davysmotorsports).
