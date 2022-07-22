Teaching has always been both a science and an art. That is why those aspiring to become educators not only take classes in the nuts and bolts of their chosen field, but they are also taught the art of how to convey that knowledge to others. Aspiring educators are taught both the “science” and the “art” of teaching.
Invariably, during those art-of-teaching classes, professors will cite studies done on attention spans of grade- and high-school students — studies showing that typically, student attention spans are quite short.
Some studies claim a typical high school student’s attention span might be as short as eight to 14 minutes. That statistic alone ought to weigh in on how classrooms and lesson plans are structured.
Often, though, the simple matter of attention spans are ignored by educators in lieu of filling allotted classroom time — i.e. lecturing to fill a 50-minute class period. This lack of following the science with regard to attention spans also spills over into other professions such as the clergy and politics.
Here is how those professions work:
Clergy and politicians, who learn the tools for oration, eventually venture into churches and government halls.
Pastors, rabbis and priests are often no better than many teachers with regard to using what they know about attention spans — lecturing at lengths that defy any sense of what a typical parishioner or convention-goer can assimilate.
A pastor ought to call members of his flock an hour after the service and ask those who were in the pews that morning to relay anything about the homily. They might be astonished to find that their flock was lost in la-la land seven minutes into his/her 18-minute presentation. Many Saturday and Sunday preachers speak as if they were being paid by the minute and the number of words they spew.
And do politicians understand the data with regard to attention spans. Obviously not. Presidents drone on for over an hour in their inaugural and state of the union addresses. And to what end. Too many words, too little action. Someone ought to make a list of just how many wish-list items in a typical state of the union address actually become reality. Most presidents are remembered for one line from the hundreds presented at their inaugurals.
Why not just utter that one line and let people get back in out of the cold or return to “regular programming.”
It is startling to imagine that, given the data on attention spans, so many who teach, preach or speak insist on disregarding what has been proven concerning average attention spans.
Teachers ought to design shorter lectures, priests ought to repeat four lines pertaining to the relationship of the day’s gospel readings to what Jesus would have us do and politicians ought to stick to their sound bites and get off the platform.
All in favor raise your hand. Better yet, write your school board, your pastor or your senator and plead for less babble and more, concise content.
