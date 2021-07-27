North Dakota State
University Graduates
• Kalvin John Strecker, Onamia, BSCE, Civil Engineering
• Claire Daphne Mettling, Milaca, BS, Human Dev. and Family Science
• Emilee Andersen, Milaca, MA, Clinical Psychology
• Luke Thompson, Milaca, BS, Automotive Engineering Technology, Magna Cum Laude
University of
North Dakota Graduate
• Chelsie J. Smith, Garrison, Master of Arts
Central Lakes College Spring Graduates
• Danielle Lee, Isle, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors
• Asia Weber, Isle, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors
• Roxanne Gall, Milaca, Associate of Arts, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors
• Nicholas Larsen, Milaca, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Heavy Equipment Operation & Maintenance, Honors
• Joshua Post, Milaca, Certificate, Robotic Manufacturing, Honors
• Jonathon Taylor, Milaca, Certificate, Robotic Manufacturing, High Honors
• Morgan Balder, Onamia, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors
• Lillian Orazem, Onamia, Associate of Arts, High Honors
• Jenny Ritter, Onamia, Associate of Arts
• Corey Anderson, Wahkon, Certificate, Essentials of Farm Business Management, High Honors
Central Lakes
College Dean’s List
• Brandi Smith, Isle, President’s List
• Ariana Taylor, Isle, Dean’s List
• Allexis Gall, Milaca, President’s List
•Zaysha Hayes, Onamia, President’s List
• Amanda Irish, Onamia, Dean’s List
•Aiyanna Mitchell, Onamia, Dean’s List
•Lillian Orazem, Onamia, President’s List
•Hailey Tihlarik, Onamia, President’s List
• Emily Tienter, Wahkon, Dean’s List
Bethel University Spring Dean’s List
• Emma Johnson, Milaca, Senior
•Kellie Schmidt, Onamia, Senior
Concordia College,
Moorhead, Dean’s List
• Megan Miller, Isle
St. Cloud Technical & Community
College
• Nicole Dols, Onamia, President’s List
• Joshua Johnson, Onamia, Dean’s List
University of
Minnesota Morris Graduate
• Paige Petty, Isle, Biology Bachelor of Arts Degree
University of Minnesota Morris Dean’s List
• Megan Saboo, Onamia
