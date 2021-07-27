North Dakota State

University Graduates

• Kalvin John Strecker, Onamia, BSCE, Civil Engineering     

• Claire Daphne Mettling, Milaca, BS, Human Dev. and Family Science

• Emilee Andersen, Milaca, MA, Clinical Psychology

• Luke Thompson, Milaca, BS, Automotive Engineering Technology, Magna Cum Laude

University of

North Dakota Graduate

• Chelsie J. Smith, Garrison, Master of Arts    

Central Lakes College Spring Graduates

 • Danielle Lee, Isle, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors

 • Asia Weber, Isle, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors

 • Roxanne Gall, Milaca, Associate of Arts, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors

 • Nicholas Larsen, Milaca, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Heavy Equipment Operation & Maintenance, Honors

•  Joshua Post, Milaca, Certificate, Robotic Manufacturing, Honors

•  Jonathon Taylor, Milaca, Certificate, Robotic Manufacturing, High Honors

• Morgan Balder, Onamia, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors

• Lillian Orazem, Onamia, Associate of Arts, High Honors

• Jenny Ritter, Onamia, Associate of Arts

• Corey Anderson, Wahkon, Certificate, Essentials of Farm Business Management, High Honors

Central Lakes

College Dean’s List

• Brandi Smith, Isle, President’s List

• Ariana Taylor, Isle, Dean’s List

• Allexis Gall, Milaca, President’s List

•Zaysha Hayes, Onamia, President’s List

 • Amanda Irish, Onamia, Dean’s List

 •Aiyanna Mitchell, Onamia, Dean’s List

  •Lillian Orazem, Onamia, President’s List

•Hailey Tihlarik, Onamia, President’s List

• Emily Tienter, Wahkon, Dean’s List

Bethel University Spring Dean’s List

• Emma Johnson, Milaca, Senior

•Kellie Schmidt, Onamia, Senior

Concordia College,

Moorhead, Dean’s List

• Megan Miller, Isle

St. Cloud Technical & Community

College

  • Nicole Dols, Onamia, President’s List

 • Joshua Johnson, Onamia, Dean’s List

University of

Minnesota Morris Graduate

 • Paige Petty, Isle, Biology Bachelor of Arts Degree

University of Minnesota Morris Dean’s List

• Megan Saboo, Onamia

