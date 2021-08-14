Minnesota State University, Mankato
• Luke Thompson, Isle, Honor List
• Jessica Van Donselaar, Isle, High Honor List
• Nicholas Pederson, Onamia, High Honor List
University of Minnesota Twin Cities
• Emma Chekroun, Onamia, senior, College of Liberal Arts,
• Frances Buturian-Larson, Milaca, junior, College of Design
• Spencer Crook, Milaca, senior, College of Liberal Arts
• Samantha Gaspers, Milaca, senior, College of Liberal Arts
• Owen Jackson, Milaca, senior, College of Liberal Arts
University of Minnesota Duluth
• Victoria A Nygaard, Isle, sophomore, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Pre Communication Sci/Disorder
• Gavin P Weiers, Isle, senior, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences, Graphic Design B F A
• Justin Borgfelt, Wahkon, senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Mathematics B S and Stats & Actuarial Science B S
• Emily M Berg, Milaca, sophomore, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Psychology B A
• Neal D Bhakta, Milaca, senior, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences, Political Science B A and Communication B A
• Lauren J Gotvald, Isle, senior, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences, Graphic Design B F A
• Camry C Mach, Milaca, freshman, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Pre Integr Elem and Spec Ed
