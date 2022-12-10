starwatch.jpg

On the night of December 7-8, Earth finally catches up to Mars in the orbital race. Mars will then be opposite the sun in the sky and so up all night—not to mention gloriously bright.

But despite this being its big night, Mars gets upstaged by December’s full moon. On the evening of the 7th, the moon occults — that is, passes in front of — Mars. The exact time of Mars’ disappearance varies with location, but it will happen near 9 p.m. To watch this spectacle, grab your binoculars, get outside early, and keep an eye on the moon as it closes in on Mars. The red planet will reappear on the other side of the moon approximately an hour after disappearing.

