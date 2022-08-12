This DNR graphic shows the “blow-out hole” and the ensuing hump of material behind it caused by power loading a boat with the motor. Inspect the ramp in advance, and don’t back the trailer in too far if a hole exists.
This is the time of year that the water levels will begin receding as summer pushes into fall. Always use caution at the boat ramps - especially if you’re not familiar with it. This release is generally talking about the southern part of the state, but as fall approaches, levels will be declining throughout the state. Here’s some news from the DNR on the subject:
Low water levels, resulting from below-average rainfall in much of the southern third of Minnesota in June and July, are making boat launching and retrieval challenging at many lakes and rivers, especially in the Twin Cities metro area.
When water levels decline, less of the boat ramp is underwater, which reduces the length of the ramp available for a successful launch. As a result, there is a greater chance of backing a trailer past the end of the ramp when launching. Ramps can be extended in some places to reduce this risk, but this is not effective where shallow water persists well beyond the boat ramp.
Another low-water hazard to consider is the possibility of a prop-wash hole at the end of a boat ramp. Prop-wash holes are caused by power loading, which happens when boat operators use the motor to load the watercraft onto the trailer instead of cranking the boat onto the trailer with the winch. The motor scours a hole in the sand and gravel at the end of the boat ramp. Subsequent, unsuspecting boaters can back into the prop-wash hole with their trailer.
“It’s difficult to get a trailer unstuck from a prop-wash hole,” said Nancy Stewart, DNR water recreation consultant. “Also, in the area past the hole, there is often a mound of sand or rock deposited by power loading. Boats can run aground on this material and not be able to get to deep water.”
To successfully launch boats in low water conditions:
Check the ramp, especially the firmness of the gravel at the end of the concrete ramp and the water depth.
Use smaller watercraft or a different waterbody if the ramp you normally use is too shallow.
Expect delays at public access sites and be patient with boaters who are having difficulty launching.
Watch for obstructions in the water near the access, like large boulders or tree stumps.
To prevent damage to boat ramps, trailers and boats, boat operators should avoid power loading at all times – not just when water levels are low.
Here’s some more information from the DNR on power-loading. This is generally done with larger watercraft and/or bunk trailers. Bunk trailers do not have any rollers to assist in loading, so it is necessary to use the motor to load the boat. More from the DNR:
Power loading damages boat ramps!
What is power loading?
Power loading is what it’s called when you use the boat motor to load and unload a boat onto and off a trailer. Power loading can damage your boat, motor and trailer, as well as the launch ramp and lakebed.
Why is power loading a problem?
Trying to load or unload your boat using engine power can erode sediment and dig large and hazardous holes at the base of the ramp. The eroded sediment creates a mound behind the propeller. Trailer tires can get stuck in these holes, and boats can run aground on the mound. It results in a barrier for both launching and loading.
Boats and equipment can incur costly damage when boaters unknowingly back trailer wheels into the hole, damaging their trailer frames on the submerged ramps or getting the trailer stuck in the hole. When this happens, a tow truck may be the only option to retrieve the trailer and the vehicle attached to it.
The boat or lower unit can run aground on the mound.
In extreme cases, the end of the launch ramp can collapse, leaving it unusable and causing the access to be closed.
Most of Minnesota’s public launch ramps were not designed to sustain the forces of power loading generated by today’s larger and more powerful boats.
Repairs by DNR crews are costly and time consuming.
What you can do.
Always check the end of the ramp for power loading holes and mounds before launching, especially in low water level conditions. You may not be able to see holes from the surface of the water.
Don’t race your boat motor while on the ramp. Slightly more than idle speed should be all that is necessary to load or unload the boat.
Instead of power loading, use the trailer winch to load and unload your boat.
Back in just far enough that your boat starts to float - you don’t need to back in so far that the boat floats entirely off the trailer.
Consider using smaller watercraft or going to a different launch ramp if the water is too shallow.
