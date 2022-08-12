Boat ramp

This DNR graphic shows the “blow-out hole” and the ensuing hump of material behind it caused by power loading a boat with the motor. Inspect the ramp in advance, and don’t back the trailer in too far if a hole exists.

This is the time of year that the water levels will begin receding as summer pushes into fall. Always use caution at the boat ramps - especially if you’re not familiar with it. This release is generally talking about the southern part of the state, but as fall approaches, levels will be declining throughout the state. Here’s some news from the DNR on the subject:

Low water levels, resulting from below-average rainfall in much of the southern third of Minnesota in June and July, are making boat launching and retrieval challenging at many lakes and rivers, especially in the Twin Cities metro area. 

