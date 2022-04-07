The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has announced recipients of the Targeted Community Capital Project grants.
One of the 16 grants is to Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures, in the amount of $536,900, to build a child care facility in Onamia.
In recognition of the statewide impact of COVID-19, natural disasters, and the civil unrest that occurred in the last two years, the 2021 Minnesota legislature authorized $18 million for Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) to administer this competitive grant program, providing much-needed funding for complex and costly capital projects. Capital projects utilizing these funds must result in providing, increasing, and/or expanding access to economic development, education, or workforce development programs or services to underserved communities or economically disadvantaged persons or groups.
“We know the pandemic has had disproportionate impacts on Black, Indigenous and People of Color communities and on economically disadvantaged groups,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “This funding demonstrates the state’s commitment to a new chapter of equitable economic growth.”
Funding was made available for State Fiscal Year 2022-2023, and organizations were invited to apply for a maximum grant award of $1.5 million – with a legislative requirement that DEED equitably divide the total appropriation between the metropolitan areas and greater Minnesota. A total of 149 proposals were received for the Targeted Community Capital Project (TCCP) grant, totaling $173,545,117 in requests. With limited resources, only 11% of organizations that applied were able to be funded.
“Many excellent proposals were submitted, and our team went through an extensive review to analyze the applications with significant input from the community,” said Marc Majors, DEED Deputy Commissioner for Workforce Development. “Across the state, these grants will help provide development of spaces that Minnesotans can go to for job training, youth after-school programming, and other many important services that will make a real difference in communities.”
The TCCP grant proposals were reviewed by teams comprised of 67 individuals – 25% of them were community members.
That review process deeply informed final grant decisions and reflects a significant commitment the agency is making in centering equity and community engagement in competitive grant decisions.
The grantees and their locations and award amounts include:
Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures: $536,900 - Onamia (Mille Lacs County)
Renovating an existing building, the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe will open a childcare center in Onamia. This project will increase access for tribal and non-tribal parents to obtain safe and secure childcare services in the Onamia area and provide opportunity for families to enter the workforce – resulting in increased economic self-sufficiency and stability.
Among the other grants were four to north central Minnesota counties:
Access North Center for Independent Living of NE MN: $123,071, Hibbing (St. Louis County)
They will construct a carpentry shop at the Access North existing location to provide training opportunities and paid internships in carpentry and handiwork for high school/college students and individuals with disabilities.
Ecolibrium3: $843,250, Duluth (St. Louis County)
A collaborative partnership will renovate three commercial properties in the Duluth area to provide a neighborhood resource hub, a small footprint grocery, and an experiential STEM lab serving the low-income Lincoln Park Craft District and St. Louis County residents.
Itasca Economic Development Corporation (IEDC): $1,080,000, Grand Rapids (Itasca County)
TCCP funds will be combined with additional funds raised by IEDC to complete “The Forge,” an innovation and maker space in Northeast Minnesota that will provide programming and equipping space for innovators and artists, as well as education, and training for residents from various and diverse backgrounds.
Kootasca Community Action: $1,373,737, Grand Rapids (Itasca County)
Creating an Early Childhood Hub, these funds will renovate a vacated elementary school to centralize space for Early Childhood Education, increase access to social and workforce services to families, teen parents, and new fathers.
