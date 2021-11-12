Sorry, an error occurred.
Nice rack!
This 10 point buck with a nice rack was taken in Kathio Township by Craig Wills on opening day.
Little helper
The freezer will be full thanks to Brooke Kabrud and her little helper, Jackson Kabrud, from McGrath.
Hillman buck
Jeremy Dahl took this nice 6 point buck in Hillman on opening day.
Here's some nice bucks from the opener this last weekend! Send in your pictures to: news.messenger@apgecm.com
