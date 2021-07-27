Golf foursomes from Deerwood Bank and Team Dick Boomeester shared first place honors in the Garrison Bay Lake Area Lions “Swinging for Scholars” fundraiser at Jack’s 18 Ruttger’s Bay Lake Lodge on Monday, July 19.
The team from Deerwood Bank posted a gross score of 55.
Team Boomeester turned in a net score of 67.60.
Team Christenson from Christenson Insurance came in fifth with a net score of 69.
Jeff Puckett came closest to the 150-yard stake on Hole #1.
Eli Provost won the Long Drive competition Holes #2 and #10 for men.
Joan Hasskamp won the Long Drive contest on Hole #5 for women; Fran Mitchell won the Long Drive contest on Hole #14 for women.
Roman Haberkorn won honors for closest-to-the-pin among all golfers.
This is the first year the combined Garrison Bay Lake Area Lions club has held the Swinging for Scholars fundraiser.
Bay Lake Lions Charities has raised money for the last 25 years to support ten $1,000.00 annual scholarships, five for graduating seniors from Aitkin High School and five from Crosby Ironton High School.
Scholarships are awarded based on academics, school involvement, community service and a 200-word essay of their future goals.
Two of this year’s recipients, Lily Hobbyhorse and Larry Buizman, spoke at the Swinging for Scholars banquet. The banquet was held at the White Pine clubhouse, formerly Zig’s at Ruttger’s Resort.
