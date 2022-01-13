Deerwood Lakes Lions volunteered at the Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen in Brainerd Dec. 21, bringing some special guests from the North Pole: Elf (Georgi Walsh), Mrs. Claus (Lion Marlys Orr) and Santa Claus (Mike Nepsha). Also joining North Pole guests was the executive director of the Soup Kitchen, Shannon Mills.
The volunteers of the Deerwood Lakes Lions who helped out at the Soup Kitchen are, from left to right, Lions Kay Bendorf, Charlene Akers, Jill Osborn, Elf, Lion Marlys Orr, Santa Claus, Larry Koenig and Lion Nancy Campion. The evening’s leftover food was taken to the Women’s Shelter in Brainerd. (Submitted photos)
Deerwood Lakes Lions volunteered at the Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen in Brainerd Dec. 21, bringing some special guests from the North Pole: Elf (Georgi Walsh), Mrs. Claus (Lion Marlys Orr) and Santa Claus (Mike Nepsha). Also joining North Pole guests was the executive director of the Soup Kitchen, Shannon Mills.
The volunteers of the Deerwood Lakes Lions who helped out at the Soup Kitchen are, from left to right, Lions Kay Bendorf, Charlene Akers, Jill Osborn, Elf, Lion Marlys Orr, Santa Claus, Larry Koenig and Lion Nancy Campion. The evening’s leftover food was taken to the Women’s Shelter in Brainerd. (Submitted photos)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.