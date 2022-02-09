Mille Lacs County Deputy Dan Mott, his son Wyatt, and Chief Deputy Kyle Burton are pictured on Tuesday, Jan. 18, after the Motts were presented a life-saving award at the meeting of the Mille Lacs County Board.
They helped a young girl along Highway 169 who had been outside in -10 temperatures for about two hours
A Mille Lacs County deputy and his son were honored with life-saving awards at the Jan. 18 meeting of the Mille Lacs county Board.
Deputy Dan Mott, a Milaca native who resides near Onamia, and his son Wyatt, a student at Milaca Elementary School, were the recipients of the awards presented by the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office and Chief Deputy Kyle Burton.
The Motts are credited with saving the life of a young girl, who, on January 6, was observed walking along Highway 169 in severe weather conditions.
Dan Mott was off duty in his personal vehicle with son Wyatt when they observed the young girl.
According to Burton, Mott spotted the girl walking along the edge of the road and she was not dressed for the weather and the -10 degree temperature.
Mott stopped to check on the girl and identified himself as a deputy. But not being in uniform or in a squad car, the girl was scared ran towards a ditch, according to Burton.
That’s when Wyatt stepped into action. It was thought that the girl might be calmed by the presence of another child.
Wyatt exited the Mott vehicle and was successful in communicating with the girl, who then let Deputy Mott come to her aid.
According to Burton, Deputy Mott determined the girl was showing signs of hypothermia and said never in his life had he seen someone look so cold.
In speaking with the girl, it was learned that she had been dropped off by her bus nearly two hours prior to being confronted by the Motts and could not get into her home.
The girl had no hat or other extreme cold gear. Deputy Mott determined she needed immediate medical attention and drove her to Mille Lacs Health System where she was treated for cold exposure.
“If Deputy Mott and Wyatt had not stopped when they did to help this little girl, she very likely would have succumbed to cold exposure,” Burton said.
